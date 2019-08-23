EMERGENCY road works starting on a busy city centre route on Tuesday will inevitably cause disruption, the council has warned.

Yorkshire Water needs to carry out urgent repairs at the junction of Blossom Street and Holgate Road.

Delays are expected in the area, stretching back down Tadcaster Road and Holgate Road.

The organisation says the sewer work will take four days to complete and, although there will be no road closure, four-way temporary traffic lights will be in place and will be staffed from 7am to 7pm each day.

Yorkshire Water customer manager Tom Phillips, said: “These are essential sewer repairs and we apologise for the inconvenience the works will cause. We will do all we can to finish as quickly as possible.

“Businesses will remain open while the works take place.”

But City of York Council has warned there will be delays and drivers are urged to take a different route if possible.

Tony Clarke, the council's head of transport, said; “The council is warning that there will inevitably be an impact on traffic at a very busy part of the road network.

"Road users are advised to expect delays, especially on Tadcaster Road and Holgate Road at peak times and where possible to consider alternative routes away from these areas of the city.”

Yorkshire Water say electronic information signs around the city have already been programmed to warn motorists about the delays and the company will be using targeted Facebook adverts and contacting residents and businesses in the area to inform people about the emergency roadworks.

Shops and cafes in the area will remain open.