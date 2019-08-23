TRAVELLERS who parked caravans on a York playing field have now left, City of York Council has confirmed.
The Press reported on Tuesday that several caravans had pitched on the field, off North Lane in Huntington.
Tom Brittain, assistant director for housing and community safety at City of York Council, said on Tuesday that camping of any kind is prohibited on the playing field.
That day, neighbourhood enforcement officers served the caravan owners with a direction to leave notice and issued the same notice to caravans that had arrived later, he added.
"If they do not move by Thursday August 22, further action will be taken," he said.
A spokeswoman for the council today confirmed that the travellers had left the field.
