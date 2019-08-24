A CITY centre bar is set for a major rebrand and makeover.

A planning application has been submitted for Banyan in Little Stonegate to be turned into a New York-inspired venue.

Arc Inspirations - the company that runs the Banyan chain - wants to convert the bar to one of its other brands, called Manahatta.

Under the plans the unit would undergo a refit and the kitchen will be moved to the basement.

The building is a Grade II-listed former Methodist chapel.

Banyan opened at the site in July 2013 - with a specially crafted Banyan tree sculpture which reached from the ground to the first floor of the bar.

A planning statement says: “The proposal is to change the interior design brand from Banyan to a New York inspired Manahatta design.

“There will be no physical intervention with any part of the existing listed structure of the building only the interior decoration and refurbishment of the previous fit out.

“The proposal will also see an improvement on the interior layout by removing the new kitchen area that was located on the main ground floor. This will now be re-located into the existing basement kitchen prep area. This will be a positive improvement to this listed building.”

There are five other branches of Manahatta - two in Leeds, one in Harrogate, one in Headingley and another in Deansgate, Manchester.

The company says the brand is “inspired by the fast-paced cocktail bars found in downtown New York City”.

And the menu for other branches includes dishes such as the ultimate Rockefeller breakfast, Liberty burger, downtown and uptown hot dogs and the boardwalk platter as well as a selection of waffles.

The planning application adds that the work to be carried out only relates to work to remove the Banyan design and change the brand to a Manahatta design concept.