AN INVESTMENT and stockbroking team are celebrating an expansion period as they locate to their new offices in York city centre.
Having been at Bootham for almost 10 years, Redmayne Bentley’s York office is now based at Tower House Business Centre in Fishergate.
Head of Office, Paul Lumley, said: "Having expanded our team in York, we’re very excited at the move to the new, larger offices, with the potential to grow the team further."
Alongside Paul, Chris Steward leads on the investment management side of the team. They work alongside stockbrokers, Suzanne Oliver and Jamie Cooper, and intermediary liaison Chris McKinney, the newest recruit to the office.
In addition to discretionary and advisory investment management services and traditional stockbroking, the firm offers ISAs, SIPPs and probate valuation services.
Paul said: "We are still seeking to expand our presence in York further and welcome the chance to speak to other investment professionals interested in joining our office."