A BEER festival which won the backing of almost 20 businesses has raised more than £2,000 to help disadvantaged children.

The team at Yorkshire Rapeseed Oil organised the event to support its charity of the year, Nice 2b Nice.

The Thixendale company’s Marcelle Tisserant secured sponsorship from 17 businesses to ensure all of the £2,340 raised could be donated to the Hull-based charity.

Mrs Tisserant said: “Nice 2b Nice supports disadvantaged children under the age of 16 living in the Hull and East Riding area in different ways, including the use of therapy dog, Lewis, to bring comfort to sick children and those with learning disabilities.

“We are hoping to raise a great deal more for the charity during 2019 through a series of events plus proceeds from the sale of a limited edition Yorkshire Blue Cheese dressing that we launched at the Great Yorkshire Show.”

The festival, attended by 150 people, featured live music from the Crazy Horses, 13 beers and ciders and food.

Kate Balchin, from Wold Top Brewery, who was a guest and sponsor, said it was “a superb event to raise valuable funds for a very worthy charity". We had a great time and can’t wait for the next one.”

Mrs Tisserant added: “We had a figure in mind that we wanted to raise, and kept our fingers crossed. After all we’d never done anything like this before. We were totally blown away by how generous everyone had been. We raised a staggering £2,340 for Nice 2b Nice and we can’t wait to handover the funds to help more children and families and put some smiles on their faces”

Charity founder, David Freer, said the support was vital. “Dogs like Lewis spread a lot of happiness and provide a mental lift for those who are hospitalised or receiving medical treatment at home.”