DRAMATIC photographs and film footage of near-death experiences will feature at a fundraising event for St Leonard’s Hospice.

BAFTA award-winning filmmaker and photographer Paul Berriff survived the collapse of the Twin Towers on 9/11, having previously escaped with his life by leaping from a sinking ship in the North Sea, being blown from the top of an exploding volcano in Nicaragua and walking away from a helicopter crash in the Scottish Cairngorms.

His career spanning 50 years, from the 1960s to the present day, will be the focus of his talk at York’s Everyman Cinema on Monday, September 23 in aid of St Leonard’s Hospice.

The charity’s corporate and community fundraiser Annie Keogh said: “We can’t wait to hear Paul speak about his incredible professional life. He’s truly fantastic at what he does and has had some fascinating experiences. It’s going to be a great event in a wonderful venue – and all proceeds will go towards supporting patient care at St Leonard’s.”

Paul who started out as a press photographer with the Yorkshire Evening Post in Leeds at 16 has also photographed many young bands and artists who later became household names such as The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Pink Floyd, Jimi Hendrix and Sandie Shaw.

He covered The Troubles in Northern Ireland, worked on the James Bond Live and Let Die film set and filmed with Prince Charles for a year. He is also the only director/ producer to have been allowed to follow the lives of NASA shuttle astronauts as they prepared for launch.

His talk will be accompanied by images and footage. For tickets (£20 with a drink and canapes) visit stleonardshospice.org.uk/Paul-Berriff