THE director of York's Fairfax House who has been in charge for the past decade has left her post at the Georgian town house.

Hannah Phillip who was recruited from Australia in 2009 said York Civic Trust had informed her that she had been made redundant earlier this week.

The Trust told The Press it had undertaken a thorough restructure of staff, which had led to the decision.

Chairman Andrew Scott paid tribute to Hannah who has now left the organisation, praising her work over the past decade which has culminated in the latest exhibition about Georgian fashion.

In April Hannah celebrated 10 years as director of Fairfax House, having previously managed the National Trust of South Australia’s historic flagship mansion Ayers House in Adelaide.

Built in the early 1740s, the Castlegate property passed through a number of families before serving as a Gentleman's Club, a building society and a cinema. York Civic Trust purchased the building in the 1980s and restored it to its former glory.

During Hannah's time, the museum has become accredited, a volunteer programme has been established, and visitor numbers have grown.

She previously told The Press the attraction 'punched above its weight' and had an 'exceptional' team, with dedicated and passionate volunteers who were a joy to work with.

Mr Scott said: "To ensure that it remains best equipped to deliver its ambitious programme of activities aimed at preserving and promoting York’s heritage, York Civic Trust has recently undertaken a thoroughgoing restructuring of its staff team.

"The revised structure will see two new posts reporting to the chief executive, focusing on the museum and on the trust’s growing programme of planning, conservation and education activities, which will be expanding in the years ahead.

"The trust remains firmly committed to its ‘jewel in the crown’, Fairfax House Museum. It is one of the finest Georgian townhouses in the country, and host to the nationally important Noel Terry collection of Georgian furniture. Its success is due to its committed staff and volunteers and we are all supremely proud of the outcome and the important role it plays in explaining the city’s heritage."

He added: "Hannah made a huge contribution to the development of the museum over the last decade, culminating in our new exhibition, Georgian Edit: Cutting-Edge Fashion of the Eighteenth Century. The exhibition brings together stunningly preserved examples of costume from collections around the UK and showcases the developments and dramatic changes in style over this remarkable era.

"Everyone at Fairfax House and the Civic Trust wishes Hannah the very best in her future career."

Earlier this year, the trust launched a drive to recruit new members to help continue its work championing the city and fighting to preserve York's heritage.

Its activities include lobbying City of York Council on planning applications, promoting York's history within schools, running public-participation workshops on issues such as transport and maintaining public spaces, statues and monuments.