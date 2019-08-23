POLICE investigating the theft of a Ford Transit van that was driven erratically during a pursuit are appealing for dash-cam and CCTV footage of the incident.

North Yorkshire Police said the driver failed to stop and led police on a pursuit that lasted several miles, starting in Forest Lane in Harrogate and ended in Long Marston, west of York.

It also passed along the A661 and A658 before going through the villages of Little Ribston, Cowthorpe and Tockwith.

Police believe the driver mounted the pavement a collided with a number of vehicles along the way.

A police helicopter was called in to assist in the chase.

It happened shortly before 9am on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Officers laid a ‘stinger’ device on roads in Long Marston but the suspect abandoned the vehicle. He made off on foot and was chased and detained by police.

“A Gateshead man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of theft of a vehicle and motoring offences.

“He was taken into custody and released on bail while further inquiries are carried out.”

Traffic officers who are dealing with the investigation say footage supplied by the public could help their inquiries.

Anyone who can help should call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Will Lane. Alternatively, email will.lane@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.

Quote incident number 12190153888.