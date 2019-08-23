PASSENGERS say they are suffering delays, standing-room only and 'hot trains' on the East Coast Mainline, and there are said to be chaotic scenes at York railway station.

A York resident told The Press there was 'absolute pandemonium’ at the station, where he had gone to pick up a relative from a train.

He said his sister in law, coming to York from Durham, was an hour and a half late in and he had been told it was because of a broken down train near Northallerton. "It's an absolute nightmare at the station," he said.

York-based LNER, which won't be able to run any trains to or from London over the Bank Holiday weekend because of major engineering works, has also tweeted that there is currently 'an issue' with its website, and its IT team are investigating.

A passenger tweeted there was a disgraceful service on the 1000 from London to Aberdeen, adding: "Standing room only, double-booked seat reservations and elderly people sat on the floor, or forced to stand. Also - a lot of people upset at the crush in ticket hall with staff anonymous."

Another tweeted: " Hot, overcrowded train and no air con,' while a third tweeted: "LNER really hot on the heavily delayed 1026 to York....will we ever get there or melt first?"

Another passenger said they were lucky and got a seat on the 12.00, adding: "Standing room only now, not great on such a hot day,' while another said: 'Blitz spirit alive and well as we crawl to #Scotland.'

LNER tweeted earlier that, due to a fault on a train between Darlington and Northallerton, the southbound line was blocked, and trains running through these stations may be delayed up to 30 minutes, adding: "The 'Thunderbird' rescue loco is en-route to assist the 06:30 Newcastle to KingsCross."

It also tweeted that it was also experiencing disruption to services due to a fault on a train between Wakefield and Doncaster, and also due to a road vehicle colliding with a bridge near Hitchin.