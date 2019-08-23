THE A64 has been blocked in both directions by a crash, causing huge delays for motorists heading to and from the coast and 'chaos' in nearby villages.

Police tweeted that the two-vehicle accident has happened near Huttons Ambo, between York and Malton.

Officers said 'all parties' were out of the vehicles and being taken to hospital to get injuries treated, adding: "There will be traffic delays so avoid this route where possible."

A spokeswoman for Yorkshire Ambulance Service has confirmed that two people have been taken to York Hospital, and one to Scarborough Hospital, all by road ambulance. She was unable to confirm what injuries, if any, they had suffered.

The service was called to the crash at 9.50am.

A motorist tweeted: "We have been at a standstill on York A64 for nearly an hour!" while Coastliner tweeted that its buses to the coast were having to be diverted from Malton through Stamford Bridge westbound until the road had reopened.

Police tweeted that traffic was currently queued back to Whitwell on the Hill on the eastbound side and back to the A169 junction on the westbound side, adding: "Very long delays while crews deal with the scene.

"Thanks for your patience while we deal with this collision. But for your own safety please stay inside your vehicles if you are stuck in tailbacks. Thank you."

A woman has tweeted that the A64 closure is causing havoc in the surrounding area, with Welburn village 'gridlocked.'

Highways England tweeted at 12.30pm that police had said recovery of the vehicles would take about an hour.