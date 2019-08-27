A LAW firm in York has boosted its team with the appointment of a new solicitor.
Bella O’Keeffe has joined the wills and probate department at Ware & Kay Solicitors, and will draw on her experience including the preparation of wills, creation of trusts, estate planning, taxation, Lasting Powers of Attorney, Court of Protection applications and care home fee planning and the administration of estates after someone has died.
As graduate of the University of Hull and the University of Law in York, she originally joined Ware & Kay in 2011and qualified as a solicitor in 2015. After spending a brief period with another York practice she has now returned to Ware & Kay.
Director David Hyams said: “These are exciting times for Ware & Kay. Our continued growth and expansion has resulted in Bella returning to the firm. Her extensive experience will make her a great asset to us and our clients."
Bella is currently working towards the STEP (Society of Trust & Estate Practitioners) Diploma in Trusts & Estates.
She said: “I enjoy the diverse nature of the work and I am looking forward to building on my specific area of expertise and working with a great team which has an excellent reputation for looking after its clients.
"Clients value strong support and Ware & Kay certainly take the lead in servicing their clients’ needs to the highest standard. The firm is really making its presence felt across Yorkshire and I am looking forward to playing my part in its success. "