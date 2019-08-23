You report the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, as saying that the ‘EU will blink first’ on Brexit (The Press, August 20). Mr Johnson must know that no advantage whatsoever accrues to the European Union or to any of its member states from the UK’s ceasing to be a member.

What possible benefit is it to the EU to make any effort to reduce the self-inflicted damage incurred by any member who decides to opt out ? The Brexiteers’ case is that Brexit will harm the EU more than it will harm us. It seems that the other 27 member states collectively do not agree.