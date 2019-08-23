I cannot help but comment on the weeds blighting the city.
Nearly every road has green weeds growing out of drain gullies or at the side of the road/ path.
Given that the Green Leader Andy D’Agorne is executive member for highways, you may think it’s a ploy to have green flowing around the city in recognition of this first for York.
The opposition is watching over the leadership, scrutinising its every move and just how the greens are going to keep faith. Will they grow as summer passes or wilt before the first of winter, when the thin blue ice comes calling? Then we will wrap up and have rosy red cheeks.
But until then can the reds with a little help from the blues get the greens and yellows to clean up the streets of this fine city so we don’t look like a back lot?
Tony Richardson,
York Road, Haxby,York