A NORTH Yorkshire company has been shortlisted for an award in recognition of its work on a new development.

The York Handmade Brick Company, based at Alne, near Easingwold, is in the running for the Small Housing Development category in the 2019 Brick Awards.

It follows its work on a new development of three low-energy timber frame houses, in the original grounds of a 16th century Grade II-listed house stables, near Tring in Hertfordshire.

The Brick Awards are organised by the Brick Development Association, and will be held at a ceremony in London on November 13.

York Handmade chairman David Armitage said: “We were very proud to receive recognition for our work on Loxley Stables and to know that we have made it on to a highly competitive short list.

“We have an excellent history in the Brick Awards. We first won an award in 1995 with the Supreme Brick Building award for St Brigid’s Church in Belfast. We haven’t looked back since then, holding our own against our bigger and better-known competitors”.

He said the Loxley Stables development near Tring had numerous challenges, including its location in a conservation area, on the edge of a flood plain, accommodating large archaeological digs, and ecological and great crested newt mitigation.

The company's Galtres blend Maxima brick was chosen for its depth, colour tones and handmade texture to reflect the historical context and original 500-year-old farm house. It was also selected due to its durability on a relatively exposed site in terms of prevailing winds and a flood plain.