TWO teenage boys have been arrested after a fire destroyed beach chalets in a North Yorkshire seaside town.

Police officers attended North Bay in Scarborough at 5.10am yesterday (August 22) following a report of a fire that spread through several chalets, North Yorkshire Police said.

The force added that a number of other chalets had also been broken into.

It said around 20 were damaged in total, through either fire or break-ins.

The force confirmed that a 14-year-old and 15-year-old are being questioned about the incident and currently remain in custody.

Officers are urging anyone who owns or tenants a chalet that has been damaged to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1 and provide details, quoting reference 12190154548 if they have not already reported it to the police.