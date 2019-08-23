THE Poppleton Community Railway Nursery is hosting a heritage open day and sale next month.

Taking place on September 7, from 10am to 4pm, there will be a sale of perennials, herbs, alpines, shrubs and autumn bedding plants.

The nursery, on Station Road, Poppleton, also houses a specialist collection of cacti, some of which will be for sale.

There will also be bric-a-brac, book and craft stalls. Tea, coffee and homemade cake will be available.

In addition, an informal railway event will take place from 4pm to 6pm, featuring the nursery railway and model railway.