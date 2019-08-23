SAFER Selby District Partnership has partnered with charity Crimestoppers to raise awareness of county lines drug gangs within the Selby district.

County lines is a term used for organised illegal drug-dealing networks, usually controlled by a person using a single telephone number or ‘deal-line’. They distribute illegal drugs across rural and suburban counties via ‘runners’.

An ad-van and staff members from Crimestoppers visited Selby, Tadcaster and Sherburn in Elmet on Wednesday to show a campaign video and speak to members of the public.

This event was to engage and empower members of the public to spot the signs early and inform the police or Crimestoppers, with all reports to be treated in confidence.

Inspector Martin Wedgwood, from North Yorkshire Police, said: “County lines is often unseen and unheard of before it is too late and the damage has been done. By openly educating the residents and visitors of our district we can all work together to protect the vulnerable and prevent this from happening in our area”.

Selby District Council’s executive member with responsibilities for communities, councillor David Buckle, added: “This is a great example of how the council is continuing to work with partners to ensure our district and residents are safe. The use of the resources in this way has enabled us to reach a large audience in a short space of time. It’s encouraging to see members of the public engage with the Crimestoppers staff, especially those who work with members of our communities to ensure that we are safeguarding as many of our residents as possible”.

In an emergency ring 999 and to contact Crimestoppers anonymously, ring 0800 555111.

To report concerns for a child call North Yorkshire County Council on 01609 780780