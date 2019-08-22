THOUSANDS of people flocked to enjoy Ladies Day at York Racecourse.

The second day of the annual Ebor meeting today, Thursday, is traditionally one of the busiest, with fashion as high on the agenda as the horseracing.

Glamorous racegoers took part in fashion shows on the Ebor Fashion Lawn, with prizes for Best Dressed Lady, Best Dressed Gentleman, Best Dressed Couple, Best Dressed Child and Best Hat.

Meanwhile, jockey Frankie Dettori was brought to tears as he rode five-year-old racing great Enable to a substantial victory in the coveted Darley Yorkshire Oaks, in what is likely to be the horse’s final race in Britain.

Racecourse Spokesman James Brennan said that the race was a "were you there moment" and thousands of racegoers were speechless as they watched the horse cross the finish line.

He added that ladies day had an "amazing atmosphere" with many people enjoying the catwalk display.

The races continue on Friday - with six more races including the Coolmore Nunthorpe Stakes - and on Saturday with the highly-awaited Ebor race, the racecourse’s oldest race, which dates back to 1840.