AS the nation starts drooling again over The Great British Bake Off, a pet treat business has created the perfect slice to serve to pooches.
With the return of the famous white tent to our screens on Tuesday, The Innocent Pet has come up with its own Great British Bark Off.
The Wetherby-based company has produced a birthday cake mix for dogs, with no soggy bottoms in sight.
Founder Chloe Heaton said: “Every time we have a birthday in our family, our lurcher Bongo – the inspiration behind our business - always manages to steal a piece of the cake. We thought it was about time we made him a cake of his own…but one that contained meat!”
The kit consists of two sachets: one with air-dried British duck, sourced from Red Tractor farms, and herb pieces; the other with grain-free flours, gluten-free baking powder and a blend of cranberry, apple and nettle.
Innocent are inviting customers to share their doggy cake pictures on social media using #birthdaybarkoff to see the showstoppers that are made with the mix.
The Innocent Pet also produces a range of air-dried British meat treats and food for dogs and cats made with quality British ingredients, human grade meat and sustainable farming at their purpose-built factory in Wetherby.