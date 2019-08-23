TOURISM and hospitality operators are being invited to a free workshop on leadership.

Experts will be offering a masterclass in York to give businesses a taste of the training available through The Skills Service which is eligible for 40 per cent funding from the European Social Fund.

Working with Make It York, The Skills Service surveyed the sector on what skills they feel are in demand, and say the overwhelming answer was leadership.

The workshop, entitled Leadership in the hospitality and tourism sector, will take place at Micklegate Social, York, from 9am until 11am on Thursday, September 26.

Businesses can book up to four places per workshop per company.

HorsePower, a training provider in leadership and management and contracted training providers of The Skills Service, will provide the tailored workshop.

Trainer Julia Felton is a leadership and team specialist with a passion for hospitality and tourism who has been hired by business owners to transform their results by uncovering the hidden potential in their organisations.

She believes that strong results are achieved through building powerful and engaged teams through good leadership.

Millennials and Gen Z are estimated to make up more than half the world’s population and together account for most of the global workforce.

The Skills Cafe session will look at how to engage this demographic so they deliver more productivity and profitability to businesses.

In the masterclass, businesses will examine the topic of leadership in hospitality and tourism, and what it takes to be an engaging leader. Businesses can book on Eventbrite.

Alongside the workshop, The Skills Service’s team of skills advisors will also be on hand at Micklegate Social for the whole morning.

Participants can register or just drop in to find out more about what help their business can get with workforce training and access to European Social Fund (ESF) funding.

The Skills Service offers a unique package of training and support for SMEs in the Leeds City Region. This includes 40 per cent funding towards training, sourcing the right courses or opportunities and free advice on the kind of training needed to achieve business goals.

The Skills Service is managed by the West Yorkshire Consortium of Colleges and is receiving up to £7 million of funding from the European Social Union. It has more than 50 contracted training providers and lists more than 1000 training courses eligible for funding in its Skills Catalogue.

For details visit www.westyorkshirecolleges.co.uk