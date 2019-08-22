AIDEN Reilly was celebrating at Manor CE Academy yesterday.

The star pupil got 8 grade 9s in his GCSEs across his year group there were 29 students who achieved five or more grade 8 or 9 results with 37 students achieving at least one grade 9.

There were a significant number of students whose progress from Key Stage 2 was also well above the national average.

Some 79 per cent of students achieved the benchmark of 9-4 in English and maths with 20 per cent achieving grades 9-7.

Principal Simon Barber said: “We are so pleased and proud to receive these results and to be able to celebrate the outcomes of the class of 2019.

"They are the result of a huge amount of hard work from our students and staff over five years and that hard work has really paid off.

"On behalf of all the staff at Manor I’d like to congratulate our students on their achievements and we look forward to celebrating with them later in the year.”