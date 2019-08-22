RECORDS were broken at schools across York on GCSE results day.

Provisional results show that 74.3 per cent of pupils in the city gained grade 4+ in English and maths, which is an improvement of four percentage points from 2018, which is is expected to be above the national average.

There has also been an improvement at Grade 5+ in English and maths with 50.9 per cent achieving this measure. This is an improvement of three percentage points from 2018 and is also expected to be above the national average.

Additionally, the average points score for six core subjects (known as the English Baccalaureate or EBacc) is 4.92 in York this year. Pupils who gain grade 9-4 in English, maths, two science subjects, a modern foreign language and a humanities subject achieve EBacc.

A total of 25 subjects were awarded the new-style numerical grades (9-1) this year – with a grade 7 broadly equivalent to an A under the old system, and a 4 broadly equivalent to a C.

Maxine Squire, assistant director of education and skills, at City of York Council, said: “I would like to send my congratulations to all our young people as they receive their Key Stage 4 results.

“These results underline not only the hard work of our young people, but also the commitment and professionalism of the city’s teachers.”

One success story that stands out is that of Francesca Hume, 16, of Nether Poppleton, who got three 9s and six 8s after studying at Danesgate Community School - York’s Pupil Referral Unit - for the last two years.

The former Bootham School pupil dropped out of mainstream education due to anxiety, but today received the equivalent of all A*s.

Her proud mum, Alison said: “I just think it would be great for other students who would otherwise drop out to hear Francesca’s story. Her success is testament to Danesgate.

"A lot of people think that Pupil Referral Units are just for naughty kids, but they are not. A lot of pupils end up in them because they drop out of mainstream education due to things like anxiety. I’m so proud of Francesca, she’s done incredibly well.”

Meanwhile pupils and staff at Millthorpe School celebrated 68 per cent of pupils achieving passes at grade 4 (equivalent to grade C) or better in both English and maths; 51 per cent at grade 5 or better in both English and maths.

Head of School, Gemma Greenhalgh, said: “Congratulations to all our students for their achievements today. This year group have worked really hard with the challenges of the new GCSEs and have demonstrated that, regardless of their starting points, they have all made excellent progress during their time here. We are exceptionally proud of our students who leave Millthorpe School well prepared for their future education post-16..

“I am also grateful for the dedication of our staff who have guided the students through this challenging time and worked relentlessly to support all of our students.”

At York High School in Acomb and they've had their best results in six years.

Head, Rod Sims said: "Parents, students and staff at York High School have known that there have been significant changes in the last two years since it became part of the South Bank Academy Trust.

"The results this year show that these changes are leading to big improvements. The levels of Grade 4 and Grade 5 passes in maths and English are the highest in the school’s history."

At Manor CE Academy 79 per cent of students achieved the benchmark of 9-4 in English and maths with 20 per cent achieving grades 9-7. Results in the combined GCSE English exam were high with 90 per cent achieving grades 9-4 in Language, Literature or both, and 39 per cent achieving grades 9-7. In maths 81 per cent achieved grades 9-4 with 28 per cent of students achieving grades 9-7.

Principal Simon Barber said: “We are so pleased and proud to receive these results and to be able to celebrate the outcomes of the class of 2019. They are the result of a huge amount of hard work from our students and staff over five years and that hard work has really paid off. On behalf of all the staff at Manor I’d like to congratulate our students on their achievements and we look forward to celebrating with them later in the year.”

This has been another extremely successful year for Year 11 students at Tadcaster Grammar School in North Yorkshire. In the new world of numerical GCSE grades, we are delighted to report that 89 per cent achieved a grade 4 or above in English (equivalent to the old grade C or above) and 87 per cent achieved the same benchmark for maths. Across all subjects, 30 per cent of all GCSE grades were 7, 8 or 9 (equivalent to the old GCSE grades A and A*).