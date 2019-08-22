LEGENDARY panto dame Berwick Kaler is set to return to the York Theatre Royal stage for one night only this autumn as part of the theatre's 275th birthday celebrations.

In An Audience With Berwick Kaler, he will be talking to BBC Look North presenter and York pantomime guest star Harry Gration about a life in showbiz, from humble origins in Sunderland and a stint in London to finding fame and acclaim as York’s pantomime dame.