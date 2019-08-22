LEGENDARY panto dame Berwick Kaler is set to return to the York Theatre Royal stage for one night only this autumn as part of the theatre's 275th birthday celebrations.
In An Audience With Berwick Kaler, he will be talking to BBC Look North presenter and York pantomime guest star Harry Gration about a life in showbiz, from humble origins in Sunderland and a stint in London to finding fame and acclaim as York’s pantomime dame.
All money raised will go towards the Berwick Kaler Foundation, which is intended to help ensure everyone, regardless of circumstances, 'can experience the magic of live theatre.'
Berwick may have stepped down as the theatre's world famous dame after 40 years, but he is still writing and co-directing - with Matt Aston - this year’s pantomime, Sleeping Beauty, which is set to run at the theatre from December 7 to January 25.
Tickets for An Audience With Berwick Kaler, which takes place at 7.30pm on October 16, are available from the theatre's box office on 01904 623568 or by visiting www. yorktheatreroyal.co.uk.