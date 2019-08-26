IMAGINE draining a deep pond only to find, emerging out of the receding water, the outline of an old van. How on earth did it get there? And what might still be inside?

That was exactly the thought that occurred to workmen who, in June 1987, found a white Ford van at the bottom of a pond at the old East Moor airfield at Strensall that was in the process of being drained. The van, it turned out, had been stolen a couple of years earlier. "Divers were sent down," says the caption to this photograph, no 1 on our list of seven photos of Strensall. "But there were no bodies inside." Thank goodness for that...