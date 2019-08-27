OF all the desserts, a crumble has to be the most classic, warranting little by way of introduction, simply serve with custard, cream or ice-cream. Once you’ve cracked this recipe, and it really is gloriously simple, why not mix it up with different fruits and spices – pear and ginger, apple and blackberry, rhubarb and vanilla.

Apple crumble

Ingredients

Apple filling

8 medium cooking apples

40g caster sugar

1 tablespoon plain gluten free flour

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

75g sultanas

Crumble topping

70g unsalted butter, softened

70g caster sugar

140g plain gluten free flour

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

pinch salt

Method

1. Preheat your oven to 190c/gas 5.

2. Peel and core the apples. Then chop into 2cm chunks.

3. Toss the apples with a tablespoon of water, the caster sugar, flour, sultanas and cinnamon then spread evenly over the base of a 20cm square baking dish, or equivalent volume. Press down lightly with your hands.

4. To make the crumble topping rub together the butter and flour and a pinch of table salt until the mixture resembles rough breadcrumbs.

5. Stir in the sugar and cinnamon and then spread the mixture over the apples in the dish. Lightly press down the mixture.

You can make the topping using a food processor, if you have one. Place all of the ingredients in at the same time and then pulse until you have a breadcrumby consistency.

6. Place the dish onto a tray and bake for 40-45 minutes until the crumble is golden and just beginning to brown on top.

7. Remove from the oven and allow to cool for a few minutes before serving.

Dairy-free apple crumble: Simply substitute the butter in the crumble topping for your preferred dairy free spread and serve with dairy free custard or ice-cream!