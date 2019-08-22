THOUSANDS of students collected their GCSE results at schools across York and North and East Yorkshire today.
Among those celebrating were Huntington School students Jeremy Muluka who got three 9s, four 8s, two 5s and an A* and Lucy Jones who got six 9s one 8 two 7s one 6 and one A.
The results follow the 9-1 grading pattern introduced in a wide range of subjects, including maths and English, over the last two years.
Provisional results show that 74.3 per cent of pupils gained grade 4+ in English and maths, which is an improvement of 4 percentage points from 2018 and is expected to be above the national average.