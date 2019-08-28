A VILLAGE pub dating back to the early 1800s is on the market at a freehold asking price of £550,000.
Julien and Rachel Martel who are the current owners of The Star Inn in Weaverthorpe near Malton are selling the pub, restaurant and B&B to pursue other business interests.
Business property adviser, Christie & Co are handling the sale, and say the whole building has been extensively refurbished to a high standard.
It offers five ensuite letting rooms, a bar and restaurant and the owner’s accommodation with two bedrooms. There is a car park, beer garden and a double garage with planning consent for conversion into further letting accommodation.
Matthew Hendry, business agent at Christie & Co, said: “I can honestly say that The Star Inn is one of the most attractive pubs with rooms that I have seen. Mr and Mrs Martel have invested heavily to make the pub stand out from the rest, and it does. Anyone who visits the business is likely to fall in love with it straight away and there is scope to increase trade by extending the current opening hours.”
