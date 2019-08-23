MUSIC, games and magic are on the menu this Bank Holiday Saturday as York’s Coppergate Shopping Centre hosts a summer spectacular on the central lawn of St Mary’s Square.
The event will see the return of top York party band, The Superlicks, pumping out hits to start and end the day.
They will be joined by the Yorkshire Tenor, Jacob Walsh, a street musician, and the team from YO1 Radio with plenty of opportunities to participate in gameshow fun throughout the day.
The August 24 event is scheduled to run from 11am to 3.30pm and entry is free.
Coppergate Centre manager Pippa Unwin said: “The Coppergate Centre is one of the friendliest parts of town, where people regularly come for a coffee in the square, so we’re confident that this weekend’s summer spectacular will draw the crowds with lots of music and activities.”
The event builds on last summer’s launch of YO1 Radio.