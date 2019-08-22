PEOPLE are being urged to avoid making a 999 call to North Yorkshire Police over the Bank Holiday weekend unless absolutely necessary, after latest figures showed the force received almost 10,000 such calls in July.

The force warned that unnecessary 999 calls could significantly impact on its ability to deal with genuine emergencies.

It said hot weather often caused 999 calls to rise by 25 per cent and the hottest day of 2019 so far, June 29, had resulted in nearly 400 such calls, double the usual number.

A spokesman said Bank Holidays also always resulted in about 50 per cent more calls to 999 than on any normal day and with a warm Bank Holiday weekend fast approaching, the force was asking people to make sure they were aware when and which number to call.

"Call volumes continue to rise year-on-year, with May and June showing the highest number of 999 calls since 2010, and demand for the non-emergency 101 number also remains high with around 18,000 calls received each month.

"If crime is ongoing or there is danger to life, always call 999. To report crime which has already happened, call 101."

He added that more than 2,700 hoax 999 calls had been made since January.

Control room manager Jane Larkin said calls continued to increase every month, placing more and more demand on resources.

"There are many examples where a call to 999 is not an emergency – whether a hoax, accidental call or details of a crime which has already happened that could have been reported via 101," she said.

"Unnecessary 999 calls significantly impact on our ability to deal with genuine emergencies so I’d really ask the public to think twice before picking up the phone and dialling.

“It can be difficult to know which number is the most appropriate to call or which is the most appropriate agency to deal with your enquiry so we want to help people understand when to call or when to seek advice elsewhere.

“Our team of Communications Officers are all here because they want to provide the best possible service to the communities so please help us to help you and make sure you know when to call.”