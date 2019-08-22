POLICE have thanked a six-year-old boy and his mother for a heartwarming gift.

Officers at Fulford Police Station were given a box of chocolates and a card, thanking them for their hard work, in memory of killed officer PC Andrew Harper.

Police said the gesture is "something that really means a lot to all of us".

Following the death of PC Andrew Harper after he attended reports of a break-in in Berkshire on August 15, people across the country have been thanking police officers for their work with gifts and cards.

Earlier this week a bunch of flowers was left on a police car in Acomb.