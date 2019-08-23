SUMMER holidays may be nearing an end, but there is still plenty of time left to get out and explore the countless attractions and locations, and join in with the many exciting events on offer throughout Tees Valley.

Enjoy Tees Valley has rounded up ten top ideas for how to make the most of what’s left of your summer…

1. Go pond-dipping and seal-spotting at RSPB Saltholme

Spend a day at RSPB Saltholme and discover more about the wildlife that calls Tees Valley home.

Go pond-dipping; trek along an adventure trail; try your hand at den-building or friction fire-lighting; and see if you can spot a seal – either on the live Seal Cam in the visitor centre, or by heading out to Greatham Creek and seeing them for yourself!

For more visit www.rspb.org.uk/reserves-and-events/reserves-a-z/saltholme

2. A day at the seaside in Saltburn

If the sun is shining, then a trip to the seaside is a must in the summer holidays, and Saltburn-by-the-Sea is the perfect choice for a family day out.

Take a ride on the Saltburn Cliff Tramway – the oldest water-balanced funicular still in operation in Great Britain; catch a wave with Flow Surf School; or wander through Saltburn Valley Gardens and take a ride on the miniature railway.

Of course, don’t forget to complete the seaside experience with a pitstop for fish and chips, or an ice cream – or preferably both!

To plan your day at the seaside in Tees Valley visit www.enjoyteesvalley.com/things-to-do/nature/beaches.

3. Picnic atop Roseberry Topping

At just 1,049 feet (320m) tall, Roseberry Topping may not be the biggest hill you'll ever see, but its iconic crooked peak makes it one of the most distinctive.

Climb the ‘Take on the National Trust’ treasure hunt as you climb, or just appreciate the beautiful plant and wildlife as you pass by.

Enjoy a picnic at the summit whilst admiring the panoramic views, or head back down and treat yourselves to a good pub lunch at the Kings Head, located at the foot of the hill

www.enjoyteesvalley.com/accommodation/the-kings-head-at-newton-under-roseberry-p2201

4. Climb aboard the new play ship at the NMRN

A brand-new play ship has sailed into the National Museum of the Royal Navy, in Hartlepool, and is ready to welcome all little sailors on board.

As you sail out for a day on the seas of imagination – without ever leaving the dock – you’ll find rope ladders, lookout posts, decks, hammocks, swings, and slides a-plenty for the crew.

If you visit NMRN Hartlepool once, you can even visit again free all year round, so long as you keep your ticket.

For more information visit www.nmrn.org.uk/our-museums/national-museum-royal-navy-hartlepool

5. Visit a museum

Step back in time, discover new things, and have fun at one of Tees Valley’s many outstanding museums.

Drop into the Dorman Museum, in Middlesbrough, and explore its huge collection of items, from the fantastic to the fabulous, from natural history and geology to social history and Victorian arts and craft.

Children’s yoga classes are also held throughout the summer, perfect for young yogis to get a taste of this ancient Indian exercise system.

www.enjoyteesvalley.com/whats-on/kids-summer-yoga-club-p1007201

Learn about the life and times of one of Tees Valley’s most famous sons - explorer Captain James Cook, at the Captain Cook Birthplace Museum in Stewart Park, Middlesbrough; uncover the story behind Redcar’s steel industry at Kirkleatham Museum; or get up close to the first passenger steam engine, Locomotion No.1, at the Head of Steam Museum, in Darlington.

Discover the rich variety of Tees Valley museums here www.enjoyteesvalley.com/things-to-do/culture/museums-and-galleries

6. Climb Air Trail

Have a head for heights? Air Trail is the UK’s biggest sky trail high ropes adventure course. Located at Tees Barrage in Stockton, it promises to be like nothing you’ve experienced before!

More than 38 unique challenges, set over four exciting levels, await your arrival. There’s something for everyone, with an exciting assortment of wobbly rope bridges; troublesome tightropes; crazy cargo nets; and swinging stepping-stones, all floating high above the River Tees.

Ease one foot in front of the other as you take on the mighty Walk the Plank challenge, and whizz along zip rails. There’s so much to explore, you’ll be back time and time again!

For more details and to book, visit www.airtrail.co.uk.

7. Creative play at The Hullabaloo

Explore the magical world of children’s theatre with The Hullabaloo, in Darlington – the only dedicated children’s theatre outside of London.

Check out what’s on, or simply enjoy the free enchanted forest creative play space, before stopping for a coffee and cake in the on-site café.

For more details and to book visit www.theatrehullabaloo.org.uk.

8. Take a boat trip along the River Tees

Take a boat trip along the River Tees with RiverShack. Jump onboard the riverboat, Juno, and travel between Yarm and Preston Park - or why not seize the oars and captain your very own rowing boat?

Disembark at Preston Park and spend an afternoon wandering around the Victorian street in Preston Park Museum, pick up some tasty treats at the traditional sweet shop, and explore the winged wonders of Butterfly World.

Availability of boats is weather-dependent, so check the RiverShack Facebook page for daily updates www.facebook.com/RiverShackTees.

9. Be part of the North East’s biggest sporting weekend

Experience spectacular athletic events up close as Stockton High Street hosts the Great North CityGames for the very first time this September.

If you’re not content with spectating, you can even join in with the sporting fun by signing up for the Great Tees 10k, or get involved, as a family, by signing up the kids to the Mini and Junior runs - all taking place on September 7 - or just enjoy a great family day out, with activities happening throughout the day.

For more details and to sign up visit www.greatrun.org/great-tees-10k.

10. Family-friendly events

These aren’t the only attractions on offer across Tees Valley this summer.

Head to the Festival of Thrift, on September 14 and 15, for a weekend of celebrating sustainable living, with live music, food and drink, and interactive, family-friendly workshops.

For even more events, visit www.enjoyteesvalley.com/whats-on/whats-on-this-month

For other family-friendly things to do in Tees Valley, go to www.enjoyteesvalley.com/things-to-do/families-and-children

Make sure you let us know what you get up to, on social media, using #EnjoyTeesValley.