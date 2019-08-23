DAREDEVILS will steer self-built go-karts down one of York’s steepest streets when the Micklegate Run Soapbox Challenge returns for a fourth year on Bank Holiday Monday.

Up to 40 unpowered karts will make their way down a course featuring ramps, corners and cobbles, with crowds of supporters cheering on the local groups taking part.

Visitors to the iconic event, supported by York BID, can enjoy hours of free entertainment, with Minster FM presenters Ben Fry, Laura Castle and David Green hosting the day and commentating.

The fun extends from Micklegate Bar, where local traders will offer street food and refreshments, right down to the finish line in Bridge Street, and a fun fair in Low Ousegate.

Andrew Lowson, executive director of York BID, said: “This event is organised by businesses in and around Micklegate, and is a superb way of bringing local residents and visitors alike to enjoy many of the businesses on the street – we’re pleased to be able to support the Micklegate Run Soapbox Challenge for the second year.

“We’re hoping for good weather, as slippery cobbles would create an even greater challenge for competitors, but forecasts are looking positive at the moment that spectators will need sun cream rather than umbrellas.”

A surprise guest will open the event at 9.55am, and the final presentation of trophies, crowning this year’s champion, will be at around 5pm, after the last race. York band Sisters & Brothers will perform live at lunchtime.

Participating teams include groups from local companies, organisations and charities.

A team from Helperby, near Easingwold, will be among those taking part.

Designer Paul Considine, engineer Russell Moxham, finance manager Caroline Day and bank manager Fiona Moxham will dress up as Wacky Races characters Dick Dastardly, The Hooded Claw, Penelope Pitstop and Muttley to compete in the challenge.

Ahead of the event, the team has spent more than 400 hours creating a replica of Pitstop’s Compact Pussycat bright pink sports car, which features wings, a pair of lips and eyes shaped out of high density polysterene.

Mr Moxham said the team had been inspired to take part for the Little Princess Trust by serial fundraiser Chloe Minting, 12, who also lives in Helperby.

He said: “We’ve been really impressed by Chloe’s determination to raise funds for the Little Princess Trust, which provides real hair wigs to children and young people with hair loss.”

To sponsor the team, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/micklegate-run-2019

York building merchants, Selco Builders Warehouse, will also be taking part in a vehicle built from its own materials.

Ainsley Murray, deputy manager of Selco York, which is based on Osbaldwick Link Road, said: “It’s the first time we have taken part in the Soapbox Challenge and there is a real buzz of excitement in the branch.

“Staff in this branch and our Bradford branch have got involved in making our vehicle – and it’s virtually all our Selco products, which have been used whether it be joist hangers, plywood, OSB (orientated strand board) or simply screws.

“The only things we have had to buy from elsewhere have been the steering wheels and the wheels.

“It should be a lot of fun for all involved and hopefully everyone will have a great day and we can raise a lot of money collectively.”

The Selco team will be fundriasing for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Donations for the Selco York team can be made at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/selco-soapbox

The winner in 2018 was a coffin-shaped cart piloted by York Dungeon for local homeless charity, SASH.

“The York BID Micklegate Run Soapbox Challenge gives businesses on the street a unique opportunity to showcase their offerings – from great hospitality to wonderful food – and remind people who might not visit this part of the city too often why they should come back again,” said Marc Allinson, owner of the Artful Dodger in Micklegate.

“This is a superb day out for the whole family, and probably the wackiest race in Britain this bank holiday weekend!”

For more information, visit www.miccklegaterun.co.uk