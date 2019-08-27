WORK on a £105 million business park with the potential to create hundreds of jobs has reached a significant milestone with the completion of a new distribution warehouse.

Yorkshire property company, Glentrool Estates Group, has pre-sold the 50,000 sq ft facility at Sherburn2 business park at Sherburn-in-Elmet, near Selby, to Cromwell Polythene Ltd for £4.5 million, and it is now ready for occupation.

It is the first building to be completed on the 75-acre site which Glentrool is transforming into a business and employment park.

Jeremy Nolan, a director, said: “Work has progressed tremendously well on site. The high-quality Cromwell building is now completed, as is the whole infrastructure on site. That means Sherburn2 is oven ready for development and potential occupiers.

“We are also now working on footpaths and cycle ways which will connect Sherburn2 to the adjacent Sherburn Enterprise Park and to Sherburn railway station.

“This is a very significant time for us, as it underlines the fact that Sherburn2 is now open for business. After years of hard work and preparation, our first building completed."

Cromwell Polythene Ltd is an independent, family-run business committed to supplying products for the capture and containment of waste and recyclables.

It has been working with Glentrool over the past 12 months to ensure their building is perfect for their business and provides a platform for growth.

Mr Nolan added: “The total infrastructure will cost £4.5 million once complete with an additional £65 to £70 million to be spent on building construction. We have secured planning for 1.25m sq ft to deliver manufacturing and distribution warehouses from 35,000 sq ft 1,000,000 sq ft.

“Selby District Council and the Local Enterprise Partnership have provided support to help to get this project off the ground. As momentum gathers pace at Sherburn2, we would like to thank them.”

Selby council’s executive member with responsibility for economic development, Cllr David Buckle, said: “The Sherburn2 development is one of Yorkshire’s most important new development sites.

“It has the potential to create hundreds of quality new jobs for Selby district, which is why we’ve been working alongside the developers to make this happen. The expansion of Cromwell to their new premises demonstrates a real confidence in the Selby district as a place to invest, right at the heart of Yorkshire.”

The lead contractor on site is Lindum Construction.

Manager Mike Glynn said: “The Cromwell warehouse, along with offices and associated car parking, now forms the gateway to a much larger industrial development which is expected to create around 2,250 jobs in total. It is exciting to be part of a project that is delivering such significant economic regeneration just 15 miles from our own Yorkshire offices.

“We hope that the successful completion of this unit will lead to a continued relationship with Glentrool as the rest of Sherburn2 is developed.”