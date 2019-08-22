A FORMER telephone repeater station with the potential for redevelopment is due to go under the hammer next month.

The unusual property near Tadcaster is one of more than 100 lots to be offered for sale at auction in September, with interest expected to be high.

The property has a floorspace of just over 1,000 sq ft, and was previously used as a telephone repeater station - in order to amplify long-distance telephone calls - by BT.

It is being sold with a guide price of £42,000 by Pugh at its auction at Leeds United’s Elland Road football ground on September 5.

Auctioneers say the single-storey brick building on a quarter-acre site on the A64 near Catterton, between Tadcaster and York could be suitable for a variety of purposes and future uses, subject to any necessary consents.

Pugh managing director Paul Thompson said: “As BT sells off more of its telephone repeater stations across the country, they are becoming highly sought after and we have seen some very good sales results.

“In the past few years we have sold several of these small buildings, some of which have been redeveloped into homes, and some demolished to make way for new developments.

"These properties are generally in rural locations with good access links, and often with development potential, so it’s understandable that they generate so much interest amongst bidders.”

Other properties to go under the hammer at the September auction include a first floor, one-bedroom flat, which requires refurbishment, in a converted terrace in Alma Terrace, Selby, with a guide price of £15,000.

For more information on the former telephone repeater station or flat, and to view the full auction catalogue, go to www.pugh-auctions.com.

Established 26 years ago, Pugh is the largest auctioneer outside London.