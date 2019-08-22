THOR’S SÓL ÁST - the pop-up tipi bar in the grounds of a York hotel - has been burgled.
North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses and information about the break-in, which happened in the early hours of Friday August 2 in the grounds of the Principal Hotel.
The thieves sneaked into an outbuilding and committed a commercial burglary.
The force has released a CCTV image of three men they would like to speak to, who police believe will hold information which would assist the investigation.
Anyone who recognises the men or has information should phone 101, quoting reference number 12190140988, or email force.control@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
