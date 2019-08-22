Last chance to see...

Shakespeare’s Rose Theatre, Shakespeare’s Village, Castle car park, York, until September 1

HAVE you been meaning to go all summer, thinking there was time aplenty?

Whoosh, the final curtain for Joyce Branagh’s Twelfth Night, Damian Cruden’s Hamlet, Gemma Fairlie’s Henry V and Philip Franks’ The Tempest is fast approaching, so make haste to Lunchbox Theatrical Productions’ Elizabethan pop-up stage. All too soon, Shakespearing will be all over for another year.

Cosmic country gig of the week

Israel Nash, Pocklington Arts Centre, Wednesday, 8pm

NOW settled in the Texan countryside after moving from New York, cosmic country singer and songwriter Israel Nash plays his psychedelic Americana songs in his Pock debut.

The focus will be on his 2018 album, Lifted, a record that made many Best Of lists in the end-of-year polls.

Triple bill of the week

Charlie Parr, JD Wilkes and Boss Caine, The Crescent, York, Thursday, 7.30pm

YORK promoters Let’s Go Baboon present Minnesota-born Charlie Parr, Legendary Shack Shakers founder JD Wilkes and York troubadour Boss Caine.

Now based in Duluth, force-of-nature Parr will be showcasing his latest album, Dog, wherein he confronts hard issues head on and glides from acoustic quieter moments to raucous, punk-powered howls at the moon.

Wilkes is an iconoclastic Gothic rock and blues multi-instrumentalist, visual artist, author, film-maker and self-proclaimed “Southern surrealist”, whose debut solo album, Fire Dream, is a hillbilly-gypsy amalgam of damaged cabaret songs.

Children’s show of the week

York Theatre Royal Youth Theatre in Hetty Feather, York Theatre Royal, Friday to Sunday

ROLL up and join Hetty Feather on her escape from the Foundling Hospital in Jacqueline Wilson’s story for seven year

olds and upwards.

Tremble as she faces Matron Stinkingly Bottomly. Thrill as she discovers the squirrel house and Tanglefield’s Travelling Circus. Gasp as she endures a night locked in the attic.

Quake as she braves the scary streets of Victorian London and cheer as she overcomes all in the search to find her real mother and a true family of her own.

Rising star of the year spotted on Yorkshire coast for second time this summer

Lewis Capaldi, Scarborough Open Air Theatre, Friday, doors, 6pm

CHART-TOPPING Scotsman Lewis Capaldi discovers that so many have found inspiration in his Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent album, he promptly adds an August 30 return to Scarborough after his July 20 sell-out. This time Bridlington’s Seafret, Lewis Watson and Charlotte will be his support acts.

Private Dancer of the week

What’s Love Got To Do With It? A Tribute To Tina Turner, Grand Opera House, York, Saturday, 7.30pm

THIS tribute to Anna Mae Bullock, from Nutbush, Tennessee, comes from the

award-winning producers behind Whitney - Queen Of The Night, this time focusing on

the resilient singer that brought the world River Deep, Mountain High, Nutbush City Limits, Proud Mary, Private Dancer, Simply The Best, What’s Love Got To Do With It, We Don’t Need Another Hero and Let’s Stay Together.

Tribute show of the week

Queen Machine Symphonic, Scarborough Open Air Theatre, Saturday, doors, 6pm

WEST End star Kerry Ellis joins Scandinavian tribute act Queen Machine for a fully orchestrated celebration of the ubiquitous music of Queen and Freddie Mercury.

Providing the symphonic sound will be the London Symphonic Rock Orchestra, conducted by Matthew Freeman, in this epic night of rock anthems.

Clocking-up-the-mileage visitor of the week

Molly Sarle, The Band Room, Low Mill, Farndale, Sunday, 7.30pm

MOLLY Sarle, one third of the Appalachian folk trio Mountain Man, heads to a small North York Moors venue direct from the End of the Road Festival in Wiltshire, en route for Scotland.

Ahead of the September 20 release of her debut album Karaoke Angel, Sarle airs her open-hearted, unflinching songs, perfect for late-night comedowns, plaintive morning walks and conjuring the spirit world as she brings a warm Appalachian glow to her West Coast incantations.

Yorkshire return of the week

Jane McDonald, Leeds Grand Theatre, Sunday, 7.30pm

WAKEFIELD entertainer Jane McDonald returns to the Leeds Grand with her new show. The BAFTA Award-winning star of Channel 5’s Cruising With Jane McDonald and Jane McDonald & Friends will be combining popular songs and humorous banter with a stellar live band and fabulous costume changes.

McDonald has a further Yorkshire gig coming up soon: she plays York Barbican on September 7 at 7.30pm.

Sketch comedy of the week

The Land Of Nod Comedy Sketch Show, John Cooper Studio @41 Monkgate, York, Sunday, 7.30pm

YORKSHIRE comedy troupe The Land Of Nod perform an evening of sketches and live music. Dating nightmares, sadistic therapists and a pantomime cow all feature, along with swearing but “only when artistically

required”.