What a wonderful year of cricket we are having with the World Cup and Ashes series.
However, I believe the time has come for the laws of the game to be amended. There must be a ban on the deliberate use of bouncers by pace bowlers. Why should a batsman have to face a ball which is a dangerous missile travelling at a speed of over 90mph over a distance of 22 yards? If a full ban is not imposed on this type of delivery, I am afraid that despite all the safety gear worn, a batsman is again going to be seriously or event fatally injured. Surely the object of the game is to hit the wicket, not the batsman’s head.
Ken Thorpe, Ebor Way, Upper Poppleton, York