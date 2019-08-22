What a wonderful year of cricket we are having with the World Cup and Ashes series.

However, I believe the time has come for the laws of the game to be amended. There must be a ban on the deliberate use of bouncers by pace bowlers. Why should a batsman have to face a ball which is a dangerous missile travelling at a speed of over 90mph over a distance of 22 yards? If a full ban is not imposed on this type of delivery, I am afraid that despite all the safety gear worn, a batsman is again going to be seriously or event fatally injured. Surely the object of the game is to hit the wicket, not the batsman’s head.