WORK has finished on a £9.8 million new Endoscopy Unit at York Hospital - set to be one of the most advanced facilities of its type in the UK.
The new two storey unit, which has been constructed by builders Kier, increases the hospital’s capacity for endoscopy services from three rooms to seven.
It has been built on top of the hospital’s existing physiotherapy building.
The facility, one of the UK’s biggest endoscopy units, will allow the trust to increase the number of procedures it delivers to accommodate rising demand while improving the efficiency of the process and patient flow.
Managing director at Kier Regional Building Northern, John O’Callaghan, said: “We’re delighted to have been a part of such a fantastic project and we look forward to seeing the unit opened to the public in September.”
Brian Golding, director of estates and facilities at York Hospital, said: “This is an exciting development for the trust and it will transform our service into a centre of excellence for endoscopy, providing enhanced high quality care to our patients.”