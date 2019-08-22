A HOLIDAY business in the North York Moors National Park has been given a seal of approval by the AA.

Wayside Holiday Park, at Wrelton, which caters for up to 38 exclusive lodges has been described as excellent after a recent AA inspection.

AA inspector Brian Jones said: “I received a warm welcome at this popular leisure destination.

“The overall presentation was excellent, especially commendable in view of the recent spell of adverse weather conditions, with neat lush grass, well-trimmed hedges and shrubs and displays of pretty seasonal flowers, especially at the amenities block.

“I particularly liked the new stream water feature creating great interest for arriving residents, while the hedge-screened seasonal touring areas create privacy. Within the very well-equipped amenities block, the usual high standard of cleanliness was also observed. The AA Merit Score is raised to 84 per cent to reflect the excellence of overall presentation following this visit.”

Eighteen lodges have been bought and are occupied on site, with strong interest coming in for others.

Owner Mark Goodson said he was delighted with the AA’s verdict.

“These sales, combined with the AA’s tremendous endorsement, adds up a stunning first half of 2019 for us – and bodes really well for the year,” he said.

“This is despite the uncertainty of Brexit and the difficult political times.

“Indeed Brexit may well encourage our key demographic, the Grey Pound, to holiday in the UK.

“We currently have three demonstration lodges at Wayside Lakes and four new static caravans at the Holiday Park.

“We are now experiencing strong interest in both the Lakes and the Park on top of the sales we have already made.

“Last year was also notable for the fact that we were short-listed for two prestigious awards, the York Press Family Business of the Year and the Ryedale Family Business of the Year.

“It was extremely gratifying for Wayside to gain such recognition in the county.

“Currently the fall in the strength of the pound means that holidays abroad are markedly more expensive and the idea of a ‘staycation’ is increasingly attractive.”