POLICE have issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to after another man was allegedly punched in the face at a York nightclub and left with a black eye.
North Yorkshire Police said the assault happened on August 15 at around 1.20am on the dancefloor of Kuda nightclub.
A spokesperson for the force commented: “Officers are asking members of the public to contact police if they recognise the man in the image, as they believe he will have information that will help the investigation.”
Anyone with information is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask to speak to PC Rachel Simpson, or email Rachel.Simpson@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.
Quote reference number 12190149838.
Comments are closed on this article.