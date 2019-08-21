PRESSURE ulcers in care homes in the York area have been reduced by 75 per cent, says the NHS Vale of York Clinical Commissioning Group.
The CCG says it has been shortlisted for two awards later this year for its work on a new NHS initiative called React to Red, which aims to educate people on pressure ulcer prevention and the simple steps that can be taken to avoid them.
“By adapting this national approach, the CCG has been recognised thanks to an intensive face-to-face training programme within primary care settings which has improved quality life for elderly patients,” said a spokeswoman.
Michelle Carrington, director of quality and nursing, said that to be recognised in Nursing Times and ‘HSJ’ awards was an ‘excellent achievement and brilliant news for the dedicated team,’ who delivered the React to Red approach across the Vale of York.
She added that 1,736 eligible staff from care homes, Learning Disability/Mental Health providers, day care facilities, extra care housing facilities and respite providers engaged with the CCG and were now using new knowledge and skills to effectively manage pressure area care.