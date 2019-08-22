A GROUP of York friends completed a 46-mile challenge to raise funds for a national charity.

Five men - Jonathan Topham, Alex Britten-Croft, Adam Beaumont, Duncan Batty and Stephen Waudby - who all went to Fulford Secondary School and left in 2003, set off on the challenge of completing a 46-mile hike in two days, from Penrith to Ravenglass.

They began the challenge in Eamont Bridge on August 17 and split the two days into 23-mile walks.

On day one, Jonathan, of York, described the weather as “ruthless and relentless”. However, on the second day, after one of the walkers had pulled out of the challenge, Jonathan explained how the group was “blessed with great weather conditions and beautiful scenery”.

Jonathan said: “Many of our team are unseasoned walkers and took up the mantle of this challenge in order to raise money for Alzheimer’s Society, having seen the impact dementia has had upon a close friend and his family.”

To donate to their JustGiving page visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/penrithtoravenglass.