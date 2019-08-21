THE weather is set to turn sunny and warm in York - just in time for the Bank Holiday weekend.

Forecasters say temperatures could soar to 25C on Saturday and 26C - or almost 79 F- on Sunday, with sunny intervals and a gentle breeze as south easterly winds draw warm air from Europe towards the UK.

August Bank Holiday Monday, when the soapbox challenge takes place in Micklegate, will see more sunshine and a maximum of about 25C.

Chief Meteorologist Steve Willington said the UK had had a fairly wet and windy August so far but that would change at the weekend.

He said the south-east could see a maximum as high as 33C on Monday, which would set a new record for this Bank Holiday.

The Met Office says temperatures will drop next week, but further dry weather and sunshine is likely through to the end of August and in early September.

The RAC has warned that with summer returning in time for the weekend, millions will take to the road for day trips and short breaks.

"But unfortunately, as the temperature rises so can the chances of a breakdown – so it’s important drivers check over their vehicle before setting out," said a spokesman.

"Tyre pressure and tread, as well as oil and coolant levels, should all be looked at and doing so can really cut the chances of breaking down."