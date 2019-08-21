A YORK man who dedicated his life to sport and education has recently passed away at the age of 87.



John Maw, who received an MBE from the Queen in 2009 for his services to higher education and sport, died on August 2.



John began teaching secondary education at York St John in 1970.



In more than 50 years of service, he influenced students both in academic affairs and recreational activities, particularly sport.



He was associated with the college rugby union club from 1955 as president, captain, coach and supporter.

He also trained 625 students and other local residents to qualify with the Assistant Teachers’ Qualification of the Amateur Swimming Association.



For more than 20 years, in addition to his work at St John, he was a leader at Water Lane Youth Club, where he helped with football and various activities.



As a school governor he was involved with Burton Stone School and Derwent Junior and Infant Schools.



John also took an interest in various clubs and societies at York St John University and was awarded legendary status by the university as they made him a life member of the Students’ Union. In return, he spent his final five years creating a heritage room which presents a history of the university.



John’s daughter, Sue Adamson, said: “He was a very well-known and respected figure around York St John, he worked there voluntarily right up until the age of 82.”



In 2002, St John’s College gave him the title of Honorary Research Fellow in recognition of his outstanding work. According to John, he “could not have been more proud when receiving this honour from his own college, in his own city and in the beautiful, historic York Minster.”



John was also the ‘Winner of Winners’ at the York Sports Awards 2007 held at the Royal York Hotel. He leaves his wife Evelyn, daughters Christine, Sue and Karen. He had six grand-children and six great grand-children.

John’s funeral took place at York St John University Chapel on Tuesday (August 20).