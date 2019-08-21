A WOMAN who died in a motorbike crash in East Yorkshire at the weekend has been named by her family.
Julia Brown, 57, from West Yorkshire, was riding pillion on a Kawasaki motorbike which was involved in a collision with a Volkswagen Polo on the A614 near Driffield, Humberside Police said.
A man who was riding the bike sustained serious but not life threatening injuries, the force added.
It happened on Sunday at around 4.30pm.
The woman's family are being supported by officers.
Humberside Police said no photograph of Mrs Brown is available for release at this time.