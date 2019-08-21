CELEBRATIONS continue over the Bank Holiday weekend at Selby Abbey in its milestone anniversary year.

The abbey was founded by William the Conqueror in 1069 and is celebrating 950 years since it was founded this year.

Selby Camera Club will be holding their annual exhibition this weekend and there will be the opportunity for visitors to choose the winning photographs.

On bank holiday Monday, the abbey will also host a craft fair with refreshments and children’s activities from 10am to 4pm, complementing Selby’s traditional bank holiday market which takes place outside the abbey.

Admission to the abbey, the exhibition and the craft fair is free.

All ages are welcome to attend the events.

Next month the abbey will host a concert as part of the anniversary celebrations.

They will welcome the Manchester Camerata, conducted by Terence Frazor with Benjamin Frith on piano.

Also, D’Arcy Trinkwon will play the Abbey’s Edwardian Hill organ.

The concert takes place on September 6 from 7.30pm.

Tickets are range from £12-£25 depending on the seating.

The anniversary was also marked by a carnival-style celebration which included banners, articulated puppets, dancing and music.

As well as this, wedding couples who were married in the abbey got together to renew their vows, in commemoration of the 950-year milestone.

Selby Abbey's vicar is John Weetman and said the abbey has a fascinating history.

He said: “The story how the abbey came to be founded, is a rich and marvellous tale involving visions, mutilation, theft, and great travels.”