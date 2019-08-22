THOUSANDS of pupils across York, North and East Yorkshire get their GCSE results today.

City of York Council is reminding young people across the city and beyond that there are several sources of support throughout this exciting yet challenging time for teenagers.

Cllr Ian Cuthbertson, executive member for children, said: “We recognise that results days can be a daunting time for school and college leavers, so we want people to know that there’s a range of services on offer across the city for them.

“If you didn’t get quite the results you were hoping for or are thinking of changing your plans there are several services across the city which can help you take your next steps.”

There is support for people who may be seeking an apprenticeship or other employment opportunity, or who want to move into full time education. Young people who are concerned that their personal circumstances may make accessing education, employment or training more difficult could also benefit from advice.

People can find support across the city from:

• City of York Council Learning and Work Advisers in our Young People’s Service at 30 Clarence Street; extra appointment slots and drop-ins are available and Advisers can support with searching for vacancies, developing your CV, completing applications and preparing for interviews. Tel: 01904 555400; yor-zone.org.uk/someone-to-help.htm

• Council-led ‘York Apprenticeship Hub’ – find us on Facebook (York Apprenticeships) and Twitter (@York Apprentices); email us at apprenticeships@york.gov.uk; T: 01904 553732 for local apprenticeship vacancies; there are still around 100 opportunities in the city, and many more in the region, across a range of sectors and job roles.

• National Careers Service – for local employment and training opportunities; drop in to the York office at 18-19 Colliergate or call the national help-line 0800 100 900

