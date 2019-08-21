THE York ring road has reopened after it was closed this morning due to an overturned tractor.
Emergency services were called to the incident on the A1237 at around 10.45am and North Yorkshire Police reported that the road was shut in both directions between the Haxby and New Earswick roundabouts.
The road reopened just before midday.
A spokeswoman for North Yorkshire Police added: "No other vehicle involved. The driver suffered some bruising."
#A1237 all clear now, thanks for your patience— NYP Control Room (@NYPControlRoom) August 21, 2019
Road Closure Alert 🚨 #A1237 #York is currently closed between #NewEarswick and #Haxby roundabout due to an overturned tractor. Please avoid the area whilst we deal.— NYP Control Room (@NYPControlRoom) August 21, 2019
