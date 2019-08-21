I must stand up for all the very many excellent male shoppers (Men were definitely not ‘born to shop’, Helen Mead column, August 19).
My husband does all our food and household shopping and has done so since his retirement.
He makes a list and off he goes, job done.
However he is not encouraged to come with me when I go shopping, as Helen suggests. I need to browse and contemplate.
Bridget Tasker,
The Crossway,
Heworth, York
