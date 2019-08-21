A MOTORCYCLIST from York has died in a crash with a tractor in North Yorkshire.

The collision happened at around 5pm yesterday (August 20) on Hawsker Lane near Whitby.

North Yorkshire Police said that a black Yamaha motorcycle, which was travelling with a group of motorcyclists from the direction of Whitby Abbey towards the village of Hawsker, was involved in a collision with a blue tractor which was travelling in the same direction.

A spokesperson for the force added: "Sadly, the rider of the motorcycle, a 54-year-old male from York, was pronounced dead at the scene. His family have been informed.

"The driver of the tractor, a 25-year-old male from the Whitby area, was uninjured."

The road remained closed until 11.40pm to allow for a detailed examination of the scene.

Officers are appealing for anyone who saw the collision, or saw any of the vehicles beforehand, or has any dash-cam footage to get in touch.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or the events surrounding it is urged to call North Yorkshire Police on 101 or email mark.patterson@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or Jamie.Lord@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.

Quote reference 12190153789 when providing information.